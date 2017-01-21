Caught On Video: Transgender Woman Attacked In Center City

January 21, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police, Transgender Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the assault of a transgender woman in Center City that was captured on cell phone video.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Filbert Street.

Police say a transgender woman was walking with two friends when they were approached by a man who began exchanging words with the group.

Police say the suspect threw a bag at the woman and then struck her while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs.

The suspect then fled the area as the victim began gathering her belongings from the ground.

Clear video of the attack and the suspect was captured on a cell phone.

 

 

Police have released the video in an effort to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 215-686-3093/3094.

