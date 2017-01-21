Thousands Take Part In Women’s March In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Thousands of people are taking part in the Women’s March on Philadelphia a day after Republican Donald Trump’s inauguration as president.

The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.

Organizers in Philadelphia say it’s a demonstration in support of the rights of women and America’s diverse communities following a presidential election in which many groups were demonized.

“I just hope that everybody is aware that we need to continue to fight for women’s rights,” said one woman.

READ: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions Announced Ahead Of Women’s March In Philly

Crowds of women descended near the Art Museum, many carrying signs, wanting their voices to be heard.

“It’s insane. I really am surprised to see so many people out here,” said one of the women. “I knew it was gonna be a big turnout, but it’s more than I imagined.”

They say the marches are intended to unify the diverse communities in an effort to protect the rights of all.

The march was set to start at Logan Square and proceed a half-mile down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval, where a noon rally was scheduled.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)