Pup Released, Received Free Medical Care After Being Found In Trash Bag In Lawncrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a happy ending for a Philadelphia pup.

Penn Vet Ryan Hospital in University City is where medics released a dog name Frances on Friday. Frances landed in their care after a Good Samaritan found her stuffed inside a trash bag in the city’s Lawncrest section.

Doctors there made the decision to work on Frances for free after it was discovered that she had a broken spine and would need a canine wheelchair to get around.

Frances is heading back to the SPCA on Erie Avenue where she will hopefully find a forever home.