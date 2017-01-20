Woman Claims She Suffered Hundreds Of Bedbug Bites In Bahamas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a known risk when going on vacation. Every once in awhile, you could encounter bedbugs. One woman is claiming that she encountered more than just a few. In fact, she says that she was bit hundreds of times.

The Miami Herald reports that the incident occurred to Cindi Avila while she was visiting Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

According to the report, Avila claims that the bugs swarmed her in her hotel bed on the final night of her January trip to the Bahams. She said that the ordeal left her entire body covered in hundreds of bites.

Now, the issue is going to court. Avila filed a lawsuit against the resort claiming that they did not practice proper hygiene when cleaning the room. She is reportedly seeking damages of $15,000.

“It was like something out of a horror movie,” she told the newspaper. “I pulled up the mattress and I was shocked at what I saw.”

Atlantis says that they paid for the stay and sent in a pest control professional after taking the room out of service. They added that they never received a complaint about the room.