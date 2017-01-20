INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

Actor Shia LaBeouf Begins 4-Year Donald Trump Protest Live Stream

January 20, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Trump

By Chloe Melas

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) –– Shia LaBeouf is planning to protest President Donald Trump for the next four years.

The actor and performance artist has installed a camera at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York that will run a continuous live stream for the duration of Trump’s presidency. LaBeouf is inviting the public to participate in the project by saying the phrase, “He will not divide us,” into the camera.

“In this way, the mantra ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community,” read a description of the installation on LaBeouf’s website.

Actor Jaden Smith was among the people visiting the project on Friday.

Last year, LaBeouf spent 24-hours streaming a shot of himself in an elevator. In 2015, he watched a marathon of his films with a live stream focused on his face.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

