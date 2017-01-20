What’s Cooking on 1060: Chinese Food For Chinese New Year

January 20, 2017 3:05 AM By Hadas Kuznits
By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Next Saturday, January 28 is the Chinese New Year. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits has the rundown on what to eat.

Alice Ye is owner of the Chinese community organization “Ying Meets Yang,” known for their Chinatown food tours. In celebration of next week’s Chinese New Year…

“We are going to offer two dumpling parties right at this location.”

She says the one on Saturday quickly sold out.

“So people keep begging us they want a second one, so we offer another one on Sunday, January 29th.”

She says the number one thing to do during the Chinese New Year is…

“Eat! Everyone eats! Just like American people (do) Thanksgiving dinner.”

Kuznits: “So your New Years is like the American Thanksgiving.”

“Exactly.”

Kuznits: “But with dumplings.”

“Exactly!”

Other dishes to try:

“I love chicken feet!”

Yes, she said chicken feet.

“I think they put soy sauce inside so it’s a dark color, but it’s sweet and juicy.”

And Beef Tripe which is…

“Stomache.”

Kuznits: “Stomache?”

“Yes!”

Kuznits: “Cow stomache?”

“Exactly!”

So how does it taste?

“You have to try it. It’s hard to explain.”

For those who don’t eat meat…

“Fish in Chinese is pronounced ‘Ye.’ Ye means you will have leftover, meaning money.”

And there’s something for the vegetarians, too.

“People like to eat an orange during the Chinese New Year because in Chinese we pronounce orange like ‘ju-wese.’ Ju-wese is like fortune.”

 

Hear the full podcast (runs 10:34)…

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”

