Officials: Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Obama For Having Affair With His Fiancee

January 19, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A former New Jersey man who thought President Obama had an affair with his fiancee has been charged with threatening to kill the president.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old William Peterman Jr., formerly of Medford Lakes who now lives in Beaufort, South Carolina, posted two death threats on Facebook last week. They add that he wrote on his personal account that he “will kill,” Obama.

College Offers ‘Is God A White Supremacist?’ Religion Class

According to court filings, officials say Peterman told investigators he thought Obama admitted during his Jan. 10 farewell speech that he had an affair with Peterson’s fiancee.

According to Thursday’s news release from the justice department’s division in Philadelphia, social media has brought increased online threats, but law enforcement takes all such threats seriously.

“This case and the resulting indictment demonstrates the Secret Service’s proactive stance investigating threats against those we are sworn to protect,” said James Henry, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Philadelphia Field Office, in a released statement. “When brought to our attention, whether in person, electronically or written, the Secret Service takes every threat very seriously.”

If convicted, Peterman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine. No attorney information is available.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia