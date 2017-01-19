Officials: Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Obama For Having Affair With His Fiancee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A former New Jersey man who thought President Obama had an affair with his fiancee has been charged with threatening to kill the president.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old William Peterman Jr., formerly of Medford Lakes who now lives in Beaufort, South Carolina, posted two death threats on Facebook last week. They add that he wrote on his personal account that he “will kill,” Obama.

According to court filings, officials say Peterman told investigators he thought Obama admitted during his Jan. 10 farewell speech that he had an affair with Peterson’s fiancee.

According to Thursday’s news release from the justice department’s division in Philadelphia, social media has brought increased online threats, but law enforcement takes all such threats seriously.

“This case and the resulting indictment demonstrates the Secret Service’s proactive stance investigating threats against those we are sworn to protect,” said James Henry, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Philadelphia Field Office, in a released statement. “When brought to our attention, whether in person, electronically or written, the Secret Service takes every threat very seriously.”

If convicted, Peterman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine. No attorney information is available.

