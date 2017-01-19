College Offers ‘Is God A White Supremacist?’ Religion Class

January 19, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: swarthmore college

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia-area college is offering a religion class to its students titled “Is God a White Supremacist?”

According to Swarthmore College’s course catalog, the course “will focus on representations of race in religious discourses and social practice.”

“Particular attention will be given to discussion of the interpretive practices that are foundational to the process of ‘whiteness-making’ and the construction of white identity,” the course catalog reads. “With primary source readings and secondary literature ranging from the biblical interpretation of white supremacist ‘Christian identity’ churches to the articulation of the Yakub theory of racial formation in the Nation of Islam.”

The religion course will also “address religious theories justifying racial domination, engage in critical examination of the influence of religious thought both past and present on comparative global racisms, and transnational whiteness.”

Tariq al-Jamil, the head of the school’s religion department, will be teaching the course.

CBS 3 has reached out to the college for comment.

