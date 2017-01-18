Schilling Fails To Make Hall Of Fame, After Predicting So Due To Conservative Views

January 18, 2017 8:20 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Curt Schilling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The door to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame will remain closed for former Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling.

Schilling garnered 45 percent of votes, 30 percentage points shy of the 75 percent needed to get in. This year, the hall welcomes Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. Trevor Hoffman was within one percentage point of making the hall and Vladimir Guerrero finished with 71.7 percent.

Strides were made by some like Edgar Martinez who received 58.6 percent of the vote, up from 43.4 percent in 2016. Mike Mussina jumped up from 43 percent to 51.8 percent. Despite their connection to PEDs, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens also improved finishing with 53.8 percent and 54.1 percent respectively.

Schilling was not as lucky as those who made gains. In 2016, Schilling received 52.3 percent of the vote, but fell to 45 percent this year. Schilling has expressed that voters will not vote for him because of his conservative views. He recently said in an interview “I promise you if I had said, ‘Lynch Trump,’ I would be getting in with about 90 percent of the vote this year.”

Former Phillies Pat Burrell, Matt Stairs and Arthur Rhodes were on the ballot for the first time, but dropped off for not receiving at least five percent of the vote.

