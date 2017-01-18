NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

President Obama Pardons Baseball Legend Willie McCovey For Tax Evasion

January 18, 2017 4:52 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Barack Obama

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Barack Obama announced that he was commuting sentences and issuing pardons on Tuesday and most of the spotlight went to his decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning.

That was not the only decision for a high-profile individual. Obama also announced a pardon for baseball legend Willie McCovey.

The Hall of Famer and Giants legend was pardoned from a sentence from 1996. Officials said that McCovey made a false federal income tax return. His sentence was two years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Obama not only for this kind gesture on my behalf, but also for his tireless service to all Americans,” McCovey said in a statement, according to the NY Daily News. “He will be deeply missed and I wish him all the best in the future.”

