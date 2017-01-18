Philly Soccer Show: Sons Of Ben Celebrate 10 Years; New Union Draft Picks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They’ve been here since before Philly got an MLS team, and they are celebrating their tenth year. They are the Sons of Ben, the Union’s largest supporters group.

To commemorate the anniversary, the KYW Philly Soccer Show talks to a long to time member of the SoBs. Former Vice President Jeff Mitchell joins KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio this week.

Jeff has worn several hats for the supporters group, including running their social media for several years. He talks about all the behind the scenes work the members do before game. Jeff also talks about some of the things coming up for the Sons of Ben in 2017.

Then, Greg and Mike talk about the Union’s draft picks in the latest MLS Super Draft. On Friday, the Union moved up in the second round to take Marcus Epps, a winger from the University of South Florida. Also on Friday they took Clemson defender and UK-native Aaron Jones.

Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 44:31)…

