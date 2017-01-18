News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 18

January 18, 2017 8:42 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Breitbart, Chelsea Manning, Chris Stigall, garth brooks, Herb Lusk, How Trump Won, Jim Kenney, Joel Pollak, John Lewis, lady gaga, Lee Greenwood, Lindsay Lohan, Mike Tomlin, Philadelphia Magazine, Piazza Pet of the Week, Rittenhouse Square, Seth Williams, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Victor Fiorillo, Vladimir Putin, What's Trending

Chris discussed President Obama’s commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence, Philadelphia DA Seth Williams being fined by the Ethics Board and Lady Gaga’s plans for the Superbowl halftime show. He spoke with Joel Pollak from Breitbart about his new book, ‘Why Trump Won’ and Victor Fiorillo from Philadelphia Magazine about the protests to end a ban prohibiting sitting on the walls in Rittenhouse Square.

6:00 President Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning.

6:20 Philadelphia ended a short ban on sitting on the wall in Rittenhouse Square.

6:35 What’s Trending: Lady Gaga, Mike Tomlin, Roger Goodell, Lindsay Lohan

6:47 Russian President Vladimir Putin defended Donald Trump against accusations of hacking in the media.

7:00 District Attorney Seth Williams was fined by the Philadelphia Ethics Board.

7:05 Reverend Herb Lusk is tired of black people being criticized for meeting with Donald Trump.

7:20 Chris speaks with Joel Pollak from Breitbart about Donald Trump’s fight with Congressman John Lewis and his new book, How Trump Won.

7:39 Jim Kenney: ‘I’d take George W back in a minute.’

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.

8:00 Chris talks to Victor Fiorillo from Philadelphia Magazine about the protests to end a ban prohibiting sitting on the walls in Rittenhouse Square.

8:35 What’s Trending: Garth Brooks, Lee Greenwood

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia