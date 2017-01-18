News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 18

Chris discussed President Obama’s commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence, Philadelphia DA Seth Williams being fined by the Ethics Board and Lady Gaga’s plans for the Superbowl halftime show. He spoke with Joel Pollak from Breitbart about his new book, ‘Why Trump Won’ and Victor Fiorillo from Philadelphia Magazine about the protests to end a ban prohibiting sitting on the walls in Rittenhouse Square.

6:00 President Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning.

6:20 Philadelphia ended a short ban on sitting on the wall in Rittenhouse Square.

6:35 What’s Trending: Lady Gaga, Mike Tomlin, Roger Goodell, Lindsay Lohan

6:47 Russian President Vladimir Putin defended Donald Trump against accusations of hacking in the media.

7:00 District Attorney Seth Williams was fined by the Philadelphia Ethics Board.

7:05 Reverend Herb Lusk is tired of black people being criticized for meeting with Donald Trump.

7:20 Chris speaks with Joel Pollak from Breitbart about Donald Trump’s fight with Congressman John Lewis and his new book, How Trump Won.

7:39 Jim Kenney: ‘I’d take George W back in a minute.’

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.

8:00 Chris talks to Victor Fiorillo from Philadelphia Magazine about the protests to end a ban prohibiting sitting on the walls in Rittenhouse Square.

8:35 What’s Trending: Garth Brooks, Lee Greenwood