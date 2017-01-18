NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Jerry Seinfeld Bringing ‘Comedians In Cars’ To Netflix With New Deal

January 18, 2017 4:17 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Both are giants in their own respect. Jerry Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the best comedians of all-time and Netflix is the streaming powerhouses that helped to make the “binge-watching,” era what it is today.

Now, the two are coming together with a new deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The reported deal will bring Seinfeld’s web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” to Netflix. The series popped up a few years, featuring Seinfeld literally driving around with fellow comedians, discussing the business and their lives as they go to get coffee. It’s a simple concept that flourished on the strength of rides with people like Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey and even President Barack Obama.

The full library of episodes will be available on Netflix and new episodes will be developed. Seinfeld has signed production deal as well that will allow him to develop scripted and unscripted content for Netflix.

The widely popular sitcom, “Seinfeld,” will not be coming to Netflix with Jerry. Hulu will remain the streaming home for the series.

