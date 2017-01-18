Temple Renaming Communications School In Honor Of TV Pioneer Lew Klein

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a lasting honor from Temple University to a longtime instructor and benefactor.

The name Lew Klein is practically synonymous with the communications school at Temple University. Now, following a multi-million dollar gift from Klein and his wife Janet, Temple is renaming the school, the Lew Klein College of Media and Communications.

“I have to say that the naming of the school, which will be in perpetuity, is the culmination,” Klein said.

The 89-year-old TV pioneer and former Channel 6 program director has been teaching at Temple for more than 60 years.

“The greatest satisfaction is that so many students have gone on to very successful careers,” Klein said.

Including Merrill Reesse and Bob Saget.

Klein spoke with KYW Newsradio by telephone from Miami, where he was receiving a lifetime achievement award. A formal dedication is planned later this spring, when Temple’s communications school marks its 50th anniversary.