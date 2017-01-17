NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Olajuwon On Sixers’ Embiid: ‘He Could Even Take It To Another Level’

January 17, 2017 10:26 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Joel Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the season marches on, it’s becoming more and more clear that Joel Embiid is something special. For two years, as Embiid sat on the bench, he was likened to NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

Now that we’ve seen Embiid on the court, performing as arguably one of the best centers in the league, we’re realizing that comparison was not too lofty.

In a video posted by the NBA this week, Olajuwon imparts some wisdom on the Sixers young big man. He also raves about his skills that he sees mirrored in Embiid’s game.

Embiid regards The Dream as his favorite player and he was given tapes of Olajuwon when he picked the game of basketball up as a teenager. When you watch Embiid play, it’s clear he studied those tapes closely as on a night basis you see him pull off something that conjures up thoughts of Olajuwon highlights.

“I was very, very impressed, how he was moving,” Olajuwon said of Embiid. “I can see myself.”

And so can we. It’s the footwork that Embiid possesses that looks so much like Olajuwon. He also utilizes post moves that other bigs couldn’t imagine. Their games were the ultimate convergences of power and finesse.

“He has the tools and the talent to be able to do those moves,” Olajuwon said. “That’s him. That’s his game. So, he could even take it to another level.”

