Knicks Writer Gets Attacked By Sixers Fans After Calling Them ‘Awful’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —

That’s what Knicks writer Frank Isola did to Sixers fans during Wednesday’s night game: He called them fat.

Isola, who was at the Wells Fargo Center covering Knicks vs. Sixers, tweeted this during the second quarter.

The Sixers are officially awful. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 12, 2017

Well, unfortunately for Isola, the Sixers came back to erase a 17-point deficit and win at the buzzer.

Isola appropriately got trolled by Process trusters.

After the game, Isola — who is very critical of the Knicks as well — called it the “worst loss of the season for the Knicks.”