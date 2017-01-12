Knicks Writer Gets Attacked By Sixers Fans After Calling Them ‘Awful’

January 12, 2017 11:15 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s fine to make fun of yourself for being overweight, but it’s not OK for someone else to call you fat.

That’s what Knicks writer Frank Isola did to Sixers fans during Wednesday’s night game: He called them fat.

Isola, who was at the Wells Fargo Center covering Knicks vs. Sixers, tweeted this during the second quarter.

Well, unfortunately for Isola, the Sixers came back to erase a 17-point deficit and win at the buzzer.

Isola appropriately got trolled by Process trusters.

After the game, Isola — who is very critical of the Knicks as well — called it the “worst loss of the season for the Knicks.”

