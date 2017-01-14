Body Of Missing Marine Found In South Jersey Lake

CLEMENTON, NJ. (CBS) — The body of a missing U.S. Marine veteran has been found in Camden County, New Jersey, police said Saturday.

Authorities say the body of 29-year-old Lance James was discovered Friday afternoon at Bottom Lake In Clementon.

James was last seen heading home on Friday, December 2, 2016. His coworkers told investigators he never showed up for work or called out sick the next day.

Search and rescue teams had been scouring the area in the days and weeks since his disappearance.

Officials say the cause of death was undetermined but preliminary findings reveal no signs of trauma.

James served a year in Iraq and a year in Afghanistan.