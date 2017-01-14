Body Of Missing Marine Found In South Jersey Lake

January 14, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Camden County, Clementon NJ

CLEMENTON, NJ. (CBS) — The body of a missing U.S. Marine veteran has been found in Camden County, New Jersey, police said Saturday.

Authorities say the body of 29-year-old Lance James was discovered Friday afternoon at Bottom Lake In Clementon.

James was last seen heading home on Friday, December 2, 2016. His coworkers told investigators he never showed up for work or called out sick the next day.

READ: Teen Charged With Receiving Nude Photos Of Girl, Posing As Fitness Model

Search and rescue teams had been scouring the area in the days and weeks since his disappearance.

Officials say the cause of death was undetermined but preliminary findings reveal no signs of trauma.

James served a year in Iraq and a year in Afghanistan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia