Teen Charged With Receiving Nude Photos Of Girl, Posing As Fitness Model

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County Prosecutor Robert D. Bernardi announced on Friday that a Browns Mill teen was being charged with possession of child pornography. Authorities say the 19-year-old convinced an underage girl to send him nude pictures by using a fake social media account.

Investigators located a cell phone that they say contained several images and videos of child pornography. Anthony Merletto is accused of creating a fake Facebook account which indicated that he was a male fitness model.

Police say he used the account to convince a 13-year-old girl to send him nude photos of herself.

Merletto is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and was taken into custody on January 6.