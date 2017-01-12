Police Seek 2 Suspects Who Allegedly Assaulted 60-Year-Old Woman Over Sandwich

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help. They are trying to catch two suspects who assaulted a deli employee.

Police say one of the suspect’s punched the 60-year-old woman in the face several times.

Philly Ranks Second Among Cities With High Rent Increase, Report Suggests

Authorities then say the suspect fled the scene with the other suspect.

The incident took place on January 4, at the Daylight Deli on Elmwood Avenue. Police say it all started with an argument over the price of a sandwich.