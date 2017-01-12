Internet Goes Wild Over Oreo Cadbury Eggs

January 12, 2017 9:15 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans of Oreos and Cadbury Eggs alike are rejoicing over the revelation that a hybrid of the two exists. However, it isn’t available here in the United States.

Food blog, Junk Banter, recently brought the treat to our attention but mentioned that it was available to our north, in Canada. A miniature version of the treat is also reportedly available in the UK.

Like the classic Cadbury Egg, these include a hard outer chocolate shell, but on the inside, they feature an Oreo cookie flavored filling with bits of Oreo cookie.

Philadelphia Postal Workers Charged With Helping Group Distribute Marijuana

Americans sit back and wait to find out if the snacks will be making their way to the states.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia