Internet Goes Wild Over Oreo Cadbury Eggs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans of Oreos and Cadbury Eggs alike are rejoicing over the revelation that a hybrid of the two exists. However, it isn’t available here in the United States.

Food blog, Junk Banter, recently brought the treat to our attention but mentioned that it was available to our north, in Canada. A miniature version of the treat is also reportedly available in the UK.

Like the classic Cadbury Egg, these include a hard outer chocolate shell, but on the inside, they feature an Oreo cookie flavored filling with bits of Oreo cookie.

Americans sit back and wait to find out if the snacks will be making their way to the states.