Philadelphia Postal Workers Charged With Helping Group Distribute Marijuana

January 12, 2017 7:30 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have announced that two postal workers have been charged in connection to bribery and marijuana trafficking.

Federal authorities announced the charges against the Philadelphia postal workers on Thursday.

U.S. Mint Portrays African American ‘Lady Liberty’ For First Time

Officials say Steven Williams and Felicia Charleston used their jobs as carriers to distribute large quantities of marijuana, conspiring with Chester Wynter, Barrington Russell , Damion Parkes, Gillion Watson, Marvia Shirley, Patrick Purrier and Anthony Washington.

Charleston and Williams were charged with working with the members of a marijuana organization to commit bribery of a public official and to distribute at least 100 kilograms of marijuana. Authorities say both were postal carriers at the West Market Post Office in Philadelphia and delivered mail in West Philadelphia.

Police say Williams and Charleston would leave their postal routes and transport packages to the members of the organization to distribute marijuana contained inside.

“The vast majority of the Postal Service’s 600,000 employees nationwide are dedicated, hard-working individuals worthy of America’s trust,” said Monica Weyler of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. “However, a very small number of them choose to violate that trust by engaging in misconduct or criminal activity.”

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia