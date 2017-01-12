Philadelphia Postal Workers Charged With Helping Group Distribute Marijuana

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have announced that two postal workers have been charged in connection to bribery and marijuana trafficking.

Federal authorities announced the charges against the Philadelphia postal workers on Thursday.

Officials say Steven Williams and Felicia Charleston used their jobs as carriers to distribute large quantities of marijuana, conspiring with Chester Wynter, Barrington Russell , Damion Parkes, Gillion Watson, Marvia Shirley, Patrick Purrier and Anthony Washington.

Charleston and Williams were charged with working with the members of a marijuana organization to commit bribery of a public official and to distribute at least 100 kilograms of marijuana. Authorities say both were postal carriers at the West Market Post Office in Philadelphia and delivered mail in West Philadelphia.

Police say Williams and Charleston would leave their postal routes and transport packages to the members of the organization to distribute marijuana contained inside.

“The vast majority of the Postal Service’s 600,000 employees nationwide are dedicated, hard-working individuals worthy of America’s trust,” said Monica Weyler of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. “However, a very small number of them choose to violate that trust by engaging in misconduct or criminal activity.”