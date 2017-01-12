NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Giroux Shootout Goals Leads Flyers Past Canucks, 5-4

January 12, 2017 10:18 PM
Filed Under: Flyers, NHL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Claude Giroux scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brayden Schenn scored in regulation for the Flyers, who won for just the third time in their last 10 games.

Markus Granlund scored twice in regulation, and Daniel Sedin and Brandon Sutter each had a goal for Vancouver, which lost its third straight – all on the road.

Michal Neuvirth made 11 saves in the third period and overtime and stopped all three shots in the shootout in relief of Steve Mason, who was lifted after allowing four goals on 24 shots through two periods.

Neuvirth denied Granlund, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson in the tiebreaker.

Jayson Megna and Troy Stecher had two assists each for the Canucks, who have lost 16 of 21 on the road.

