Flyers Hanging Onto Final Playoff Spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will be back home tonight as they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to the Center.

It has been a struggle for the Flyers the last few weeks. Since that 10-game winning streak, the Flyers have gone just 2-6-3. They are coming off back-to-back road losses in Columbus (2-1 in OT) and Buffalo (4-1).

Despite the recent struggles, with 48 points (21-16-6 record) the Flyers are still holding down the second and final wildcard playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They enjoy a two-point lead on Florida.

And for some good karma, today is Claude Giroux’s 29th birthday.

Join us in wishing @28CGiroux a very happy 29th birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Y5POEZmu9n — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 12, 2017

Vancouver has 44 points and they have also lost two straight heading into tonight.

This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams this season. They will also play on February 19th in Vancouver.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sarah Baicker of The Comcast Network’s “Breakfast On Broad” about the Flyers and tonight’s game with Vancouver.