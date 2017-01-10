Wayne Simmonds Selected As Flyers’ Lone All-Star

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One player will represent the Flyers in the 2017 NHL All-Star game and his name is not Claude Giroux.

His name is Wayne Simmonds.

Simmonds, 28, will represent the Flyers at the NHL all-star weekend at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 28th and 29th. The game will take on a divisional format for the second straight year.

Your 2017 NHL All-Stars pic.twitter.com/0krj6ztyU8 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 10, 2017

“I’m pretty shocked,” Simmonds said. “I think we have a lot of great players on this team and to be the guy chosen to represent the Flyers organization, it’s pretty special. There’s such a long list of All-Stars that play on this team and a lot of tradition, so it means a lot.”

Simmonds leads the Flyers in goals with 17 in 42 games, to go along with 15 assists. This will be his first all-star game appearance.