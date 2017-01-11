T.J. McConnell’s Clutch Buzzer-Beater Lifts Sixers Over Knicks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — T.J. McConnell hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 98-97 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Ersan Ilyasova added 16 points to help the Sixers rally from a 17-point deficit.

Derrick Rose returned from a one-game hiatus and scored 25 points for the Knicks. Carmelo Anthony had 28.

Rose showed why New York needs him on the court, two days after an unexcused absence. He missed Monday night’s loss to New Orleans when he traveled home to Chicago without informing the team first.

