News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 11

6:00 President Obama delivered his farewell address last night in Chicago.

6:19 News reports indicate the Russian government has incriminating evidence against Donald Trump.

6:35 What’s Trending: Moby, Declined for Trump’s Inauguration, Women’s March, Travis Tritt, Future, Allen Iverson

7:00 Chris talks with David L Cohen from Comcast about their opposition over a wage discrimination bill with the city of Philadelphia.

7:20 Chris speaks with Salena Zito from the Washington Examiner about the role of Kellyanne Conway in Donald Trump’s election victory.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you’re interesting in adopting a pet.

8:00 Chris talks to Victor Fiorillo from Philadelphia Magazine about the new soda tax in the city.

8:20 Chris speaks to AB Stoddard from Real Clear Politics about President Obama’s farewell address and the potentially incriminating evidence against Donald Trump held by Russia.

8:35 What’s Trending: History of comedy, Bill O’Reilly, Brad and Angelina