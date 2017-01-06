BREAKING: 5 Dead In Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport | CBS News: Gunman Born In New JerseySouth Jersey Woman Describes Chaos To CBS Philly

Zeoli Show Log 01.06.16

January 6, 2017 6:14 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Barbera Backs the Badge, Donald Trump, Fort Lauderdale, Gov. Rick Scott, Joe Biden, Ken Kurson, Russia, Soda Tax, Supreme Court

3pm- 5 people are dead following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 

3:05pm- Donald Trump claims that the amount of attention being given to the Russian DNC hacking is a political witch hunt.

3:10pm- During the congressional certification, Joe Biden stifled democratic challenge and declared Donald Trump the winner of the presidential election with 304 electoral votes.

3.40pm- Regional Press Secretary for the Trump Inauguration Madison Gesiotto calls in to discuss what we can expect on Inauguration Day. 

4pm- Barbera Backs the Badge

4:45pm- Chief Editor of The New York Observer Ken Kurson joins the show to talk about why former NJ Governor Jon Corzine is being fined $5 million.

5pm- Despite celebrity efforts, Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States.

5:15pm- Joe Biden thinks Democrats in the Senate are required to give any Trump Supreme Court nominee at least a hearing. 

5:20pm- Florida Governor Rick Scott address the shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

6pm- Mark O’Conner, owner of the Irish Pub, joins the show to talk about how the soda tax is impacting local business. 

