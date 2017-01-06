Zeoli Show Log 01.06.16

3pm- 5 people are dead following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
3:05pm- Donald Trump claims that the amount of attention being given to the Russian DNC hacking is a political witch hunt.
3:10pm- During the congressional certification, Joe Biden stifled democratic challenge and declared Donald Trump the winner of the presidential election with 304 electoral votes.
3.40pm- Regional Press Secretary for the Trump Inauguration Madison Gesiotto calls in to discuss what we can expect on Inauguration Day.
4:45pm- Chief Editor of The New York Observer Ken Kurson joins the show to talk about why former NJ Governor Jon Corzine is being fined $5 million.
5pm- Despite celebrity efforts, Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States.
5:15pm- Joe Biden thinks Democrats in the Senate are required to give any Trump Supreme Court nominee at least a hearing.
5:20pm- Florida Governor Rick Scott address the shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
6pm- Mark O’Conner, owner of the Irish Pub, joins the show to talk about how the soda tax is impacting local business.