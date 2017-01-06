Eagles Ranked Top ‘Worst-To-First’ 2017 Candidate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With a rookie quarterback and first-year head coach, the Eagles finished 7-9. They had a better point differential (+36) than both the Redskins (+13) and playoff bound Giants (+26).

With a couple of offensive weapons and an upgrade at cornerback, are the Eagles ready to be serious contenders? Former Dallas Cowboys VP of personnel Gil Brandt thinks so.

Brandt, 83, picked the Cowboys as the number one “worst-to-first” candidate last season. He was right. The Cowboys went from 4-12 in 2015 to 13-3 winning the NFC East and earning the No. 1 seed in entire NFC this year.

Related: 5 Things The Eagles Should Do This Offseason

For 2017, Brandt has the Eagles as his top candidate to go from last place to first place.

“The Eagles have a good, young quarterback in Carson Wentz, who bounced back nicely from a mid-season valley, and a promising coach in Andy Reid-disciple Doug Pederson, while Fletcher Cox, Jordan Hicks and Brandon Graham anchor a strong defense,” Brandt wrote on his NFL.com list of top worst-to-first candidates. “The top-notch front office, headed by Howie Roseman, has eight draft picks coming up, including one in the top 20. Give them more speed at running back and receiver and look out.”

Related: 5 Players The Eagles Need To Decide On

The Eagles will have either the 14th or 15th pick in the first-round of the 2017 draft, in Philadelphia.