Sisters Kicked Off Flight, Claim They Missed Seeing Their Dying Dad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two sisters want to see an Allegiant flight crew fired after they say there were kicked off a plane and denied the chance to say goodbye to their dying father.

The sisters, Trisha Baker and Debbie Hartman, were on a flight to North Carolina from Orlando on Monday. The two were headed to visit their father in hospice when Baker received a text explaining that he only had hours to live.

She stood up to console her sister, when she says a flight attendant got involved. “She said, you need to sit down and I said can I just sit here. I just want to console my sister. We just got word that our dad’s dying.”

“She said, you’re being very rude. My father is dying and I’m comforting her and they said she needs to keep her personal problems off the plane.” Hartman claimed.

The sisters tried to catch another flight the next day, but their father died before they could arrive. Now, they want the airline held accountable. Allegiant released the following statement:

“We rely on our crew members to provide and oversee a safe environment for every passenger. We expect that authority to be exercised both judiciously and consistently…with empathy and with good judgement.”

The incident is now under investigation.