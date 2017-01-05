NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Sisters Kicked Off Flight, Claim They Missed Seeing Their Dying Dad

January 5, 2017 6:03 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two sisters want to see an Allegiant flight crew fired after they say there were kicked off a plane and denied the chance to say goodbye to their dying father.

The sisters, Trisha Baker and Debbie Hartman, were on a flight to North Carolina from Orlando on Monday. The two were headed to visit their father in hospice when Baker received a text explaining that he only had hours to live.

She stood up to console her sister, when she says a flight attendant got involved. “She said, you need to sit down and I said can I just sit here. I just want to console my sister. We just got word that our dad’s dying.”

Despite Update To Disable Phone, Samsung Users Holding Tight To Note 7s

“She said, you’re being very rude. My father is dying and I’m comforting her and they said she needs to keep her personal problems off the plane.” Hartman claimed.

The sisters tried to catch another flight the next day, but their father died before they could arrive. Now, they want the airline held accountable. Allegiant released the following statement:

“We rely on our crew members to provide and oversee a safe environment for every passenger. We expect that authority to be exercised both judiciously and consistently…with empathy and with good judgement.”

The incident is now under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery
Getaway Guide To Camelback Mountain

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia