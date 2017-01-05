Despite Update To Disable Phone, Samsung Users Holding Tight To Note 7s

by Jim Donovan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday is the last day many owners of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 will be able to use the device.

Verizon and A-T&T are rolling out a software update to prevent the recalled phone from recharging or connecting to cellular networks.

But some Galaxy Note 7 owners don’t want to give them up.

Chris Thompson is holding on tight to his Samsung Note 7, despite nearly 2 million of the devices being recalled in the U.S. and banned on aircraft.

“I am very attached to it. It’s been the best phone I’ve ever had,” said Thompson.

That’s despite a defect that’s caused the smartphone’s lithium-ion battery to overheat and, in some cases, burst into flames, resulting in at least 13 reports of burns, and 47 reports of property damage.

“A lot of us feel that there were not enough incidences out of how many phones were actually out there for it to be a serious problem. I mean, it’s less than a 1% chance,” Thompson said.

Samsung says more than 93% of the Note 7’s under recall have been turned in, but more than 100,000 are still out there.

That’s why the company worked with wireless carriers on the update that effectively renders the phone useless.

Thompson and other Note fans are coming together online – sharing ways to avoid the update so they can keep using the device.

The recall has cost Samsung billions, its focus now is putting the Note 7 debacle in the past.

Samsung’s U.S. President Tim Baxter spoke at the Consumer Electronics Show on Wednesday promising the company will soon release the cause of the defect.

“We continue our intensive efforts internally, and with 3rd party experts, to understand what happened, and to make sure it does not happen again,” said Baxter.

The consumer product safety commission and Samsung say consumers with a Note 7 should stop using the devices immediately.

They can be exchanged for another phone or for a full refund.