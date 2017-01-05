WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

Report: Eagles Deny Jets Interview With QB Coach John DeFilippo

January 5, 2017 1:33 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles do not want to lose their quarterback coach.

The Jets, who are interested in Eagles quarterback coach John DeFilippo to be their next offensive coordinator, were denied access to interview him by the Eagles according to a report.

DeFilippo, 38, has a lot to do with the success of Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. Eagles vice president of football operations Howie Roseman explained on Wednesday, that they want to build around their 24-year-old quarterback going forward.

DeFilippo was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2015 before joining the Eagles.

