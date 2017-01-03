Jets Interested In Eagles QB Coach John DeFilippo, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New York Jets are searching for a new offensive coordinator, and the Eagles may have one of their top candidates.
According to a report, the Jets are interested in Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to be their next offensive coordinator.
The Jets announced their current offensive coordinator Chan Gailey is retiring. Under second-year coach Todd Bowles, the Jets went 5-11, regressing from a 10-6 2015 campaign.
Related: Esiason: Wentz Just ‘Going Through Natural Progression’ Of Learning NFL QB
Bowls was the Eagles’ interim defensive coordinator in 2012 and played college football at Temple University under Bruce Arians.
DeFilippo, 38, was the OC for the Cleveland Browns in 2015 before joining the Eagles. DeFilippo is credited for some of the success and development of rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, along with Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich.
Reich is reportedly receiving interest from the Buffalo Bills for their head coaching vacancy.