Bills Interested In Eagles OC Frank Reich, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frank Reich has only spent one season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, but he has certainly made an impact.
According to a report, the Buffalo Bills have contacted the Eagles about speaking to Reich regarding their head coaching vacancy.
Reich, 55, has been largely credited for the success and development of Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. Before joining the Eagles, Reich was the offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers.
As a player, Reich was with the Bills from 1985-1994. A third-round draft pick of the Bills in 1985, Reich served as the backup quarterback to Hall Of Famer Jim Kelly. Reich also interviewed for the Bills’ head coaching position in 2015.
The Bills fired Rex Ryan last week naming offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn as their interim head coach. The Bills ended their season with a 30-10 loss behind Lynn, who is reportedly the favorite to be named the team’s head coach for 2017.