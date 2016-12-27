NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Bills Fire Rex And Rob Ryan

December 27, 2016 11:57 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Buffalo Bills have relieved head coach Rex Ryan from his duties, the team announced on Tuesday.

Assistant head coach and Rex’s brother, Rob, was also let go.

Bills assistant head coach / running backs coach Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach. Lynn’s son, D’Anton — who is a Bills defensive assistant — played cornerback at Penn State from 2008-2011.

Ryan finishes with a record of 15-16 in 31 games as Bills head coach.

The Bills (7-8) finish the season at the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

