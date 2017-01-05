WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

President Obama’s Hawaiian Vacation Home Now Available For Rent

January 5, 2017 4:51 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: President Obama

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for somewhere to stay while vacationing in Hawaii? If you’re looking for something with the President’s stamp of approval, you’re in luck.

According to TopRealEstateDeals.com, you can now rent one of the beautiful vacation homes that the Obama’s used during Barack Obama’s time in the White House. The home is located in Kailua Bay and was the destination of choice for the first family from 2008-2011.

The property is available to rent starting at $3,500 a night. It’s known as the Plantation Estate at Paradise Point.

According to the listing, the 6,000 square foot property features a lagoon-style pool, an outside bar and waterfalls. Inside, there are five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen. Those amenities go along with a 60-inch television and stained glass windows.

The Obamas visited the island on their most recent trip to Hawaii.

