Police: Man Used Syringe To Squirt Women With Semen At Ohio Walmart

MARIETTA, Ohio (CBS) — A man is accused of using a syringe to spray women with his own semen at a Walmart in Ohio.

CBS News reports 26-year-old Timothy Blake of West Virginia admitted to police on using a syringe to spray egg, spit, or semen on women a dozen times at the Walmart.

Marietta Police say the first report they received was on Nov. 2 when a woman shopping at the store noticed a “creepy” man “who seemed to be lingering around her.” The woman told police that the man got to within a few inches behind her and then she felt something wet on her lower back and foot.

The woman told authorities that she “began to panic” and went to a bathroom where she discovered a “sticky” substance. After she left the bathroom, the woman said the man continued to watch her.

Police told CBS News that the store’s surveillance video shows the suspect squirting the woman.

Police also received a similar report on Dec. 28 from a different woman as surveillance video from both incidents showed the suspect in a pickup truck. Police spotted the suspect’s vehicle two days later.

According to CBS News, Blake told police he had thrown egg yolks at the women, but when an officer told him they tested the substance, he then allegedly admitted it was his semen.

Blake then allegedly told police he used syringes to squirt egg, spit and semen on women a dozen times.

Police say Blake told them that he would masturbate into the syringe either in his vehicle or in the Walmart bathroom.

CBS News reports that Blake told police he targeted the woman from the Nov. 2 incident because he believed “she displayed exhibitionist characteristics and wanted to be noticed.”

“The defendant stated maybe it was his way of having sex with these women,” police said in the affidavit obtained by CBS News.

Blake, who is married, claims his parents molested him as a child. He also said his wife did not know about these incidents.

Blake was charged with pandering obscenity, sexual imposition and two counts of menace by stalking. He was booked into jail without bond.