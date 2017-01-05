Huge Recall Of Several Cat Foods Announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cat owners should check their feline friend’s food after a significant recall of several cat foods was announced this week.
The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall of certain 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).
No illnesses have been reported in relation to this issue and the company says that the recall is being made as a precautionary measure. They warn that cats who are fed for an extended period of time a diet that is low in Vitamin B1 may develop deficiency as thiamine is essential for cats.
Leading Threat To Pets In 2017 Is Obesity
Symptoms include gastrointestinal and neurological issues. Signs to look out for include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss. Cats could also exhibit bending of the neck toward the floor, wobbly walking, circling, falling and seizures.
The company urges customers to contact a vet if their animal is experiencing these things as a deficiency is normally reversible if treated immediately.
The product that may cause issues was sent to retailers between December 20 and January 3.
You can click here for a full list of those products.