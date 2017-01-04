How To Prevent A Serious Threat To Your Pet’s Health, Obesity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pet owners get educated on a number of different ailments that could impact their pet, but it could be one you may not think about as much, that poses the greatest threat.

PetPlan, a company that provides health insurance for pets, says that the leading threat to pets in 2017 is obesity.

According to Dr. Ernie Ward, the founder of the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, more than half of the cats and dogs in the United States are overweight. He also points out that while your pooch may get excited every time you offer them food, they probably crave more for interaction with you than they do for the treat.

“The majority of dogs would rather play with us or go for a walk than eat a dog biscuit,” Dr. Ward believes. “Too often pet parents take the easy choice and lazily reach for a treat when their dog really wants their attention and interaction.”

Dr. Ward suggests swapping in playtime for treats when your dog exhibits good behaviors.

You should consult with your veterinarian on a weight loss plan if you feel like your pet is becoming overweight.