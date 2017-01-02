NJ Man Wanted For Alleged Killing Of Estranged Wife Arrested

FOLSOM, N.J. (CBS) — A man wanted for the alleged murder of his estranged wife has been arrested after a two-week manhunt.
Jeremiah Monell, 32 was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. in the woods behind Angelo’s Pizza Shop on Route 54 in Folsom.
Monell is accused of killing his estranged wife, 35-year-old Tara O’Shea-Watson in her Commercial Township home the morning of December 19. Authorities had found Monell’s truck the next afternoon near the area off of Sawmill Road in Cedarville.
A preliminary investigation had determined Monell was responsible for O’Shea-Watson’s death.
New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office were offering rewards for information leading to his arrest.