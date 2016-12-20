Police Find Truck Belonging To Man Accused Of Murdering Estranged Wife In NJ

December 20, 2016 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Commercial Township, murder, New Jersey State Police

COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)—Police in New Jersey are on the hunt for a man wanted for allegedly killing his estranged wife in Commercial Township.

Tuesday afternoon, police tweeted they found the suspect’s truck near the area off of Sawmill Road in Cedarville.

Police responded to a home on Raymond Drive around 8 a.m. Monday where they found a woman dead.

Police believe 32-year-old Jeremiah Monell, of Cedarville, killed his estranged wife.

He is described as a white man, 5’9’’, approximately 140 pounds and was last seen driving a 1994 blue Chevrolet S10 pickup.

Monell’s vehicle has been retrieved but he is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

