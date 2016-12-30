Police Officer Fighting Cancer Surprises 5-Year-Old Friend With Uniform, Ride Along

TRAINER BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County community came together Friday night to surprise a 5-year-old who has spent months raising money for a police officer with stage four cancer.

One by one, police cars came down Sunset Street with lights and sirens, but this was no emergency. It was a chance to thank a 5-year-old by giving him the surprise of his life.

Avery Graham knew something was up when he saw about 50 police officers and half of his neighborhood in front of his house, but he didn’t expect a hug from Trainer Borough Police Officer Steve Adamek who just came back to work after months of treatment. Adamek is fighting stage four cancer.

Police All Hands On Deck With Mummers, Eagles And Cowboys All In Town

Avery started selling bracelets earlier this year to help Adamek, who wanted to thank the 5-year-old publicly.

“For him to go this far, I had to give something back,” Adamek told Eyewitness News.

Avery got his own Trainer Borough Police uniform. He went inside to change and just a few minutes later, he was outside with salute to all those who came to watch.

“Once I wiped the tears away I finally got to see him. It’s amazing,” Adamek said.

“I like my uniform,” a shy Avery told Eyewitness News.

Several local police departments and neighbors knew about the secret for weeks. The uniform was just the first secret. The second was a ride along in Adamek’s truck. The two rode around the streets of Trainer. Avery’s mother Jennifer McKay helped organize the surprise for a son she calls an old soul.

“I’m a very proud mom right now,” McKay said.

For more information about Avery’s fundraiser, you can call or visit the Trainer Borough Police Facebook Page.