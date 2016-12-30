Police All Hands On Deck With Mummers, Eagles And Cowboys All In Town

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Year’s Day is big in Philadelphia. Not only are the Mummers strutting down Broad Street, but the Eagles and Cowboys will face off in South Philly.

Needless to say, security will be tight and Philly cops will be busy. It’s all hands on deck, says Philadelphia Police Lt. John Stanford.

“A large group from patrol, as well as a large group from Special Operations. Everyone will be working this weekend to make sure we have a safe turnout.”

Thousands are expected to crowd the city for the Mummers Parade and the Eagles game, sometimes with a side of drinking.

“We are going to make sure we have DUI enforcement teams out there this weekend as well, making sure people aren’t drinking and driving.”

Stanford says, when it comes to that many people, everyone should be vigilant.

“We always ask the public’s help with these things. Make sure they enjoy themselves responsibly, but also if they see something to give us a call.”

The parade begins at 9 in the morning, and Eagles kickoff is at 1 p.m.