Trump On Russian Sanctions: ‘Time For Our Country To Move On’

December 29, 2016 9:15 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday it’s time for the United States to “move on” regarding the sanctions announced by the Obama administration against Russia, but said he would meet with intelligence officials next week to be briefed on the situation.

2016 Gets A Little Longer, Leap Second Being Added Just Before 2017

“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” Trump said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:43 pm

    Obama’s a mess

  2. sportscaster135 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:35 pm

    Trump garbage

