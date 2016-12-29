Trump On Russian Sanctions: ‘Time For Our Country To Move On’

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday it’s time for the United States to “move on” regarding the sanctions announced by the Obama administration against Russia, but said he would meet with intelligence officials next week to be briefed on the situation.
“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” Trump said in a statement.
“Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.”
One Comment
Obama’s a mess
Trump garbage