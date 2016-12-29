The Top Grossing Actors, Actresses Of 2016

December 29, 2016 8:44 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a big year at the movies and an even bigger year for some of the industry’s brightest stars, when it comes to their earnings.

On Thursday, Forbes released a list of the highest grossing actors and actresses of 2016. The top grosser of the list was Scarlett Johansson. Johansson was one of the stars of Captain America: Civil War and also appeared in Hail Caesar.

To come up with the list, Forbes used the global ticket sales of the actor’s who were top billed, or had the most screen time in their film. Animated movies were excluded.

No. 10 on the list was Philadelphia native Will Smith. He starred in Suicide Squad and also has a film, Collateral Beauty, which is still in theaters. Smith wasn’t the only member of the Squad to make the list.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Margot Robbie and Will Smith attend the European Premiere of "Suicide Squad" at the Odeon Leicester Square on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie came in at No. 4 with Suicide Squad to her credit along with The Legend of Tarzan.

No. 2 was a tie between Captain America: Civil War stars Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans.

Click here to see the full list.

