Parents Can Give Their Kids An Early NYE Countdown, Courtesy Of Netflix

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you a parent, looking to ring in the New Year, but don’t want to keep the kids up too late?
Netflix is offering you a solution so you can celebrate the beginning of 2017 with your children, at a time that is more agreeable with their schedules. The company is offering users on demand, New Year’s 2017 countdown videos that you can play for your kids at anytime.
All you have to do is convince the little ones that it’s actually midnight.
Characters from “Fuller House,” “Word Party,” “Trollhunters,” and more have countdown videos that you can share with your family.
If you want to cue up one of these countdowns for your child, search “countdowns,” on Netflix.
