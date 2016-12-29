Honda Recalls Over 600,000 Minivans Over Seat Locking Issue

December 29, 2016 6:03 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Concerns about crash safety forced Honda to pull nearly 650,000 Odyssey minivans off the road in the United States.

The company says that the second row seats in the 2011 to 2016 models may not lock in the event of a crash.

Report: Manufacturer Could Settle Criminal Charges Over Exploding Takata Airbags

Parts to fix the issue will not be available right away. The company says they will be available to car owners in the Spring of 2017.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

