Report: Carson Wentz Buys Eagles O-Line Guns For Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s an NFL tradition for quarterbacks to take care of their offensive lineman during the holidays. The line, when playing well, gives the quarterback the gift of protection all year and in return they typically get watches or some other ornate gift from the signal caller.
According to a report, this year’s gift from Carson Wentz to his offensive line: Guns.
Wentz, an avid hunter, reportedly purchased Beretta shotguns for his offensive line, each with the player’s number engraved on it.
Photo: Carson Wentz Hanging Out With Mike Trout
Hunting is a major part of Wentz’s life. When he hasn’t been in Philly, he has spent time out in the fields, including harvesting his first buck with a bow during the team’s bye week.