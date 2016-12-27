Driver Found Fatally Shot As Police Respond To Vehicle Crash In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police, initially investigating an overturned car in Germantown, say the driver was shot in the head.
Investigators were called out to Walnut Lane between Lincoln Drive and Wayne Avenue. There, police say a Ford Expedition overturned at around 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday afternoon.
‘God Made Me Bulletproof,’ Atlanta Rapper Tweets After He’s Shot Again
Medics arrived and police say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they didn’t find a gun at the scene and so far no one has been arrested.