Daughter: Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60 | PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher With Star Wars Cast | Celebrities React

Driver Found Fatally Shot As Police Respond To Vehicle Crash In Germantown

December 27, 2016 2:37 PM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Germantown, KYW Newsradio, Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police, initially investigating an overturned car in Germantown, say the driver was shot in the head.

Investigators were called out to Walnut Lane between Lincoln Drive and Wayne Avenue. There, police say a Ford Expedition overturned at around 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday afternoon.

‘God Made Me Bulletproof,’ Atlanta Rapper Tweets After He’s Shot Again

Medics arrived and police say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they didn’t find a gun at the scene and so far no one has been arrested.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia