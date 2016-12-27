‘God Made Me Bulletproof,’ Atlanta Rapper Tweets After He’s Shot Again

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) — If a cat has nine lives, how many does a rapper have?
CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL reports aspiring rapper Yung Mazi is recovering after being shot inside a Waffle House restaurant in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
Police say Mazi was waiting to order food when someone opened fire and he was shot in the chest.
Hours after the shooting Yung Mazi tweeted, “God made me bulletproof.”
The rapper claims he’s been shot multiple times during the course of his life, including once in the head. Mazi said in an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes posted to YouTube in June that he had been shot 10 previous times.
In the interview, Mazi said that he “keeps getting shot” in part due to his skin tone, the fact that “some people don’t like real dudes,” as well as the expensive accessories he wears.
Police said there were no suspects in custody.
One Comment
“…he’s been shot multiple times during the course of his life, including once in the head.”
Well, that would explain his talent for rap.
including once in the head.
no, dummy…it’s because the shooters were bad shots, that’s all.
So it has nothing to do with rap or the THUG life? SMH