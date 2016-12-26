Daughter Of South Philly Store Owner Shot Dead Makes Emotional Plea

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The daughter of an elderly woman gunned down inside her South Philadelphia market on Christmas Eve is speaking out, begging the public for help to catch her mother’s killer.

Eighty-one-year-old Marie Buck was found shot multiple times behind the counter of her grocery store near 6th and Wharton Streets on on Saturday morning, leaving a gaping hole in her daughter’s heart.

“She didn’t have a bad bone in her body,” said Maria Buck. “She was good to everybody, everybody. There was nobody that she didn’t give to.”

Buck lives just doors down from the small market that her parents owned. Her mother was set to retire in less a month.

“My mom has been there 43 years and has never been robbed,” she said. “And my mother wasn’t robbed, except of her life.”

Nothing inside the store was taken, and investigators say they still don’t know the motive.

“She was murdered for no reason, and we want to know why,” said Buck. “Please, if anyone knows anything, please, please call homicide, please.”

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.